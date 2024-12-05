Lakers News: LeBron James, JJ Redick Rip Into ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers feel like they could be heading for a freefall after another tough loss. This time, the team lost to the Miami Heat but it wasn't the fact that they lost the game that was bothersome but rather, how it happened.
Miami beat the Lakers by 41 points, with the final score coming in at 134-93. After the game, the team looks a little dejected from another blowout.
This marked the second straight game that the Lakers were blown off the court and it seemed to hit very hard with head coach JJ Redick. Redick ripped into his team, saying that everyone needed to take ownership of the embarrassing loss.
"There has to be some ownership," he said after a long pause when asked what his message is to his team after a loss like that. "When a group is not performing well... you can splinter and it's easy to not want the ownership, particularly when it's embarrassing. I'm embarrassed, we're all embarrassed. It's not a game that I thought we had the right fight, the right professionalism."
"There has to be some ownership on the court," Redick continued. "And I'll take all the ownership in the world. This is my team and I lead it. I'm embarrassed, but I can't physically get us organized. I can't physically be the basketball. I can't physically talk and call out reads and call out coverages. And by the way, I'm not blaming players. I own this... but we need some ownership on the court as well."
"There's not a sense from me that we're together right now."
Lakers star LeBron James also weighed in on the latest loss.
"It sucks," James said. "For sure. To get your ass whooped like that twice in a row."
James did say that he wanted the Lakers to stay even-keeled, even with this latest setback.
"You always stay even-keeled ... Stay even-keeled," James said. "I've been in this game way too long. Never get too high, never get too low. Because I know how fast this s--t turns."
Los Angeles now holds a record of 12-10 for the season and it's looked bad of late. They have struggled to put games away or even come out in the second half with the same fire that they had in the first half.
It's caused all sorts of problems and the Lakers look very much like the team that they were from a year ago. While it's still early, if things don't change, it could be another lost year for the Lakers.
