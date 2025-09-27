Lakers Notes: Big Trade Prediction, GM Talks LeBron James Future, JJ Redick Hasn’t Decided on Lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, and Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints believes they could finally take action during the season.
Siegel said he would be surprised if the Lakers didn't go for a trade in the middle of the season, though he didn't list a specific player they'd target.
With the Lakers' offseason moves, there is sure to be uncertainty surrounding their lineup. Head coach JJ Redick stated the starting lineup isn't that important to him.
Redick continued to say he has seven-to-eight starter-level options on his team.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke about superstar LeBron James' future, stating the Lakers "would love if LeBron's story is to retire as a Laker."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
