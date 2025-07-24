All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Castoff LA Guard Joins Rival, LeBron Accused of Cheating, Luka Doncic Talks Future

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In what has been an unpredictable offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, a former breakout guard has been claimed by the divisional rival Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old was waived initially to make room for the Marcus Smart signing.

Additionally, a former NBA All-Star accused superstar LeBron James of using steroids earlier in his career. These absurd allegations came from the former guard's podcast, speaking on James' tenure with the Miami Heat.

Finally, superstar Luka Doncic touched on his future with the Lakers. So much talk has been surrounding the Slovenian point guard's tenure in LA lately since he will become eligible for a four-year, $228 million max contract extension on Aug. 2.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Breakout Guard Claimed by Suns in Brutal Move for LA

Former NBA All-Star Accuses LeBron James of Using Steroids Earlier in Career

Luka Doncic Speaks Out On Future With Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James Calls for NBA to Make Major Change

Lakers Rumors: Dalton Knecht's Trade Value Has Taken Massive Hit, Says Insider

Marcus Smart Wanted to Join West Rival Before Luka Doncic Convinced Him to Sign With Lakers

