Lakers Notes: Forward Suffers Injury, LeBron James Out for Preseason Opener, Austin Reaves Talks Contract
A Los Angeles Lakers forward left the practice facility early due to a quad injury. Lakers head coach JJ Redick says that the injury is not expected to be serious, and his forward will receive further imaging.
In other news, superstar LeBron James is confirmed to be out for the preseason opener. The King is dealing with an injury barring him from the opener, but Redick hopes to see him in action for at least one of the contests.
Additionally, Lakers guard Austin Reaves is seeking a contract extension that exceeds the team's initial offer. Reaves turned down a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension earlier this summer, but a team insider believes he can earn as much as $40 million a year.
