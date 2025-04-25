Lakers Notes: Injury Report For Game 3, Rui Hachimura Update, LeBron Gets Called Out
In game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers came back in a major way, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 and tying the series 1-1.
Let's take a look at the most recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 3.
Lakers Release Injury Report for Game 3 vs Timberwolves
Heading to Minnesota, Game 3 is a must-win for the Lakers since they have already lost a single game at home. Needless to say, Los Angeles will need everyone operating at their full capabilities if they want to succeed.
Fortunately, this seems to be the case since there is only one person designated on the Lakers' injury report. Maxi Kleber will continue to remain out as he recovers from surgery. However, the rest of the team is just fine.
Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Massive Injury Update on Rui Hachimura
The lack of names on the injury report may be surprising to some fans, especially if they were watching Game 2 and saw what happened to forward Rui Hachimura. The NBA Cup Champion took a nasty hit in the face that resulted in him having to wear a face mask.
Fortunately, he was able to continue playing and even took the mask off because he said it affected his vision. In that game, Hachimura recorded 11 points, five total rebounds, two steals, and one block over 34 minutes.
All-Star Guard Calls Out Lakers' LeBron James for Old Man Move
Meanwhile, Lakers star and living NBA legend LeBron James has been called out by a talented Eastern Conference guard, saying that he has seen King James doing "some old head s***." That being said, you wouldn't think that watching him play.
Now in his 22nd season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 total rebounds, one steal, and 0.6 blocks per game across 70 games. In Game 2, he put up 21 points, 11 total rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.
