LeBron James, Austin Reaves Are Real Concerns For Lakers Heading Into Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed Game 2 from the Minnesota Timberwolves to even the best-of-seven playoff series at 1-1. Now the scene shifts over to Minnesota for a pivotal Game 3, and the Lakers are going to really need a better effort if they want to win.
Los Angeles has seen its offense somewhat disappear through the first two games of the series, with the Timberwolves' size seemingly getting to them. But the Lakers' defense was much better in Game 2, leading to the victory.
However, entering Game 3, there are some real concerns on this team, two of which nobody foresaw happening. That would be the play of star LeBron James and guard Austin Reaves, both of whom have had two poor games to open the series.
Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic highlighted this concern in his recent article. Neither player has lived up to what Los Angeles has come to expect.
"Only Dončić (31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2) has looked like himself. James (21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists) and Austin Reaves (16 points, five rebounds and five assists) were better in Game 2 than in Game 1, but neither star has played at the top of his game yet."
James was a little better in Game 2, but he was still a little off. The veteran has been dealing with a lingering injury, but the hope is that he is working to shake it off.
The Lakers will need a much better performance from both James and Reaves if they want to take down the Timberwolves. This Minnesota team is powerful, and the Lakers are being tested to the fullest extent in this series.
Los Angeles has a solid team, and they are a very confident group, but if they want to advance, consistency will be the key.
