Lakers Notes: Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared, D'Angelo Russell Shades LA, More
After missing most of last season and the beginning of this season, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has finally been medically cleared to play. In the 29 games he did play last season, Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.
While it's certainly exciting that Vanderbilt can return to the court, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick made sure to note that "there is no guarantee that he will play."
Finally, former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has seemingly thrown shade at the organization after he has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up.
