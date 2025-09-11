All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Free Agent Signs, LeBron James Replacement Ideas, Trade Idea With The Knicks

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
A former Los Angeles Lakers forward has found a new home to extend his professional basketball career. After being waived by the Lakers at the end of March, he will now head overseas to write the next chapter of his basketball life.

In other news, superstar LeBron James has been the center of countless trade rumors this summer, but as he looks to still be with the team through the season, there are a few options that can replace him via the 2026 free agency class.

Finally, an NBA insider spoke on the prospect of James potentially being traded and made the case for the New York Knicks to make the call to LA. The future Hall of Famer can make an invaluable impact wherever he goes, but if the return is worth it for LA, perhaps the purple and gold will be a part of another seismic trade.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Free Agent Signing With Surprise Team After Disappointing Season: Report

3 Free Agent Forwards Lakers Should Target If LeBron James Leaves in 2026

Lakers Rumors: Insider Suggests East Powerhouse Goes All In On LeBron James Trade

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade Addressed by Rival All-Star With Cryptic Comment

Lakers Represent ‘Best Chance’ for Deandre Ayton to Live Up to Potential, Says Insider

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

