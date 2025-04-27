Lakers Notes: LA Game 3 Issues, Timberwolves Jabs, and Injury Surprises
After they were leading heading into the second half, the Los Angeles Lakers blew their lead and lost 116-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the Lakers are down 2-1 in the series, meaning it is more likely that they will bow out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs altogether.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 4:
JJ Redick Blames Lakers' Game 3 Loss on One Key Issue
The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in disastrous fashion, essentially not showing up in the second half of the game. Needless to say, Los Angeles has some problems that they need to focus on. However, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick believes the loss came down to a single issue: turnovers.
While the Timberwolves were able to force some turnovers, there were also plenty that were unforced. Had this not been an issue, we could have been watching a completely different basketball game,
Timberwolves Stars Take Major Shot at Lakers Fans
After soundly defeating the Lakers, multiple Timberwolves players seemingly called out fans of the Los Angeles team, noting that their crowds were much mroe enthusiastic and involved than those in LA. Now, there's no doubt that Lakers fans will be much more vocal as the series progresses.
Lakers Unveil Surprise Injury Report Before Game 4 Against Timberwolves
Needless to say, Game 4 is going to be necessary for Los Angeles to win if they want a chance at an NBA Championship this season. Fortunately, it looks like the Lakers have some good news when it comes to their roster.
In the newest injury report, both LeBron James and Luka Doncic were taken off the list, meaning they will be playing. Doncic's removal was a prticularly happy surprise given that he was suffering from a "stomach bug" and would have remained at home.
