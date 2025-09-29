All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Makes Roster Moves, Hall of Famer Takes Shot at Luka Doncic, Starting Lineup Decisions

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the start of NBA training camp by filling out the roster with Exhibit-10 deals.

Forward Anton Watson and guard Nate Williams signed one-year guaranteed deals. Both will compete for a spot on the roster or the G-League team.

Speaking of the roster, head coach J.J. Redick is facing a tough decision about the starting lineup, although the choice reportedly comes down to six players, according to a team insider.

Finally, Scottie Pippen had some choice words about superstar Luka Doncic, questioning how far his playing style can take the Lakers in the long-term.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

