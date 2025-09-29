Lakers Notes: LA Makes Roster Moves, Hall of Famer Takes Shot at Luka Doncic, Starting Lineup Decisions
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the start of NBA training camp by filling out the roster with Exhibit-10 deals.
Forward Anton Watson and guard Nate Williams signed one-year guaranteed deals. Both will compete for a spot on the roster or the G-League team.
Speaking of the roster, head coach J.J. Redick is facing a tough decision about the starting lineup, although the choice reportedly comes down to six players, according to a team insider.
Finally, Scottie Pippen had some choice words about superstar Luka Doncic, questioning how far his playing style can take the Lakers in the long-term.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Lakers Rival Calls Out Fans Over Russell Westbrook Disrespect
Lakers HC JJ Redick's Starting Five Decision Down to Six Players, Insider Believes
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Expects Deandre Ayton to Make Massive Impact
Lakers Sign Former Knicks Forward, Rockets Guard Ahead of Training Camp
Lakers Cut Ties with Rookie Wings Prior to Training Camp
NBA Hall of Famer Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' Luka Doncic
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.