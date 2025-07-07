All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Makes Trade, LeBron James Rumors, Bronny Shines in Summer League Debut

Gabe Smallson

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers made a bit of history on Sunday afternoon. A historic seven-team deal secured a draft selection for L.A., but Kevin Durant heading to the Houston Rockets is certainly the focal point of the mega deal.

In more trade news, superstar LeBron James' future with the Lakers has garnered a few teams to make their interest known for the King. The All-Time leading scorer's agent and longtime friend Rich Paul also released a somewhat eery statement for Lakers fans, citing his team wanting to 'evaluate' what is best for his client.

Finally, Bronny James shined in his NBA Summer League debut, dropping 10 points in just 11 minutes. It took less than 30 seconds for James to collect a steal and turn it into a highlight-worthy slam on the other end of the court.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Officially Make 7-Team Trade in Historic Announcement

Multiple Teams Have Reached Out to Lakers Regarding LeBron James Trade

Lakers' Bronny James Reveals What He's Worked On Improving This Offseason

Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Tragic Death of 28-Year-Old Soccer Star

Lakers News: Austin Reaves' Agent Responds to Reports About Disliking Luka Doncic

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News