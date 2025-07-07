Lakers Notes: LA Makes Trade, LeBron James Rumors, Bronny Shines in Summer League Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers made a bit of history on Sunday afternoon. A historic seven-team deal secured a draft selection for L.A., but Kevin Durant heading to the Houston Rockets is certainly the focal point of the mega deal.
In more trade news, superstar LeBron James' future with the Lakers has garnered a few teams to make their interest known for the King. The All-Time leading scorer's agent and longtime friend Rich Paul also released a somewhat eery statement for Lakers fans, citing his team wanting to 'evaluate' what is best for his client.
Finally, Bronny James shined in his NBA Summer League debut, dropping 10 points in just 11 minutes. It took less than 30 seconds for James to collect a steal and turn it into a highlight-worthy slam on the other end of the court.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
