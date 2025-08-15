Lakers Notes: LeBron James Future, Giannis and Jokic Update, New Statue Incoming
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a turbulent summer, as far as rumors go.
The 40-year-old forward has been linked with teams across the league after a few cryptic messages regarding his future, which has allowed the minds of fans and trade predictors to run wild.
Despite the amount of speculation during the offseason, Dan Woike of The Athletic stated all signs point to James staying in Los Angeles and playing for the Lakers, though he didn't want to make any guesses.
Other stars with rumors surrounding them are the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.
Woike, however, also stated it's unlikely either superstar comes to LA to join forces with James or Luka Doncic.
The Lakers are looking to erect a statue of a franchise great ahead of their game against the Celtics Feb. 22, 2026. They will immortalize five-time NBA champion head coach Pat Riley this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
