Lakers Notes: LeBron James Retirement Update, LA Free Agent Signs, Luka Doncic MVP?

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have an update on superstar LeBron James' rumored retirement from the game of basketball. After an offseason full of uncertainty, there were whispers that The King could call it quits, but an ESPN insider provided a new update on his plan moving forward.

In other news, a Lakers free agent has signed with the New York Knicks. After 10 brief appearances for the purple and gold, the big man will look to write the next chapter of his basketball life in the Big Apple.

Finally, with so much excitement surrounding superstar Luka Doncic ahead of his first full season with the Lakers, a Hall of Famer gave his prediction on the kind of hardware the Slovenian will bring home at season's end.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

