Lakers Notes: LeBron James Retirement Update, LA Free Agent Signs, Luka Doncic MVP?
The Los Angeles Lakers have an update on superstar LeBron James' rumored retirement from the game of basketball. After an offseason full of uncertainty, there were whispers that The King could call it quits, but an ESPN insider provided a new update on his plan moving forward.
In other news, a Lakers free agent has signed with the New York Knicks. After 10 brief appearances for the purple and gold, the big man will look to write the next chapter of his basketball life in the Big Apple.
Finally, with so much excitement surrounding superstar Luka Doncic ahead of his first full season with the Lakers, a Hall of Famer gave his prediction on the kind of hardware the Slovenian will bring home at season's end.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Provides New Update on LeBron James’ Retirement Plan
Lakers Free Agent Signs With Knicks
Lakers’ Luka Doncic Receives MVP Prediction From Hall of Famer
Lakers Free Agent Wing Fails to Sign With EuroLeague Team, Joins Lithuanian Squad
Lakers Roster Already Raising Major Red Flag Ahead of Season
Will Lakers Regret Deandre Ayton Deal? Insider Predicts Outlook
