Lakers Notes: LeBron James Teases ‘Decision,' Tickets Soar After Announcement, Luka Doncic Update
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James set the internet on fire after he teased a major announcement in the style of his infamous "The Decision" ESPN special.
James made a social media post on Monday that included a video with a similar set-up to "The Decision" and captioned the video, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm PST."
The NBA world began speculating that the 40-year-old could announce his retirement, which would not be a surprise given his 22 seasons in the NBA.
In fact, ticket prices for the Lakers last home regular season game in April began to skyrocket after James' post, showing how people are perceiving the coming announcement.
Finally, head coach J.J. Redick gave an update on the status of guard Luka Doncic, who has missed the first two preseason games after playing in EuroBasket over the summer.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
NBA Insider Offers Big Hint on Mysterious LeBron James 'Second Decision' Announcement
Lakers Insider Reveals Clear Frontrunner for Final Spot in Starting Lineup
Lakers’ Final Home Game Tickets Skyrocket After LeBron James Announcement
Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Internet Into Frenzy With ‘The Second Decision’ Announcement
Lakers’ LeBron James Teases Big Decision Coming on Tuesday
Will Luka Doncic Play in Preseason for Lakers? JJ Redick Answers
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.