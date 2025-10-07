All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Teases ‘Decision,' Tickets Soar After Announcement, Luka Doncic Update

Nelson Espinal

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, smiles after watching his son, guard Bronny James (9), dunk a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, smiles after watching his son, guard Bronny James (9), dunk a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James set the internet on fire after he teased a major announcement in the style of his infamous "The Decision" ESPN special.

James made a social media post on Monday that included a video with a similar set-up to "The Decision" and captioned the video, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm PST."

The NBA world began speculating that the 40-year-old could announce his retirement, which would not be a surprise given his 22 seasons in the NBA.

In fact, ticket prices for the Lakers last home regular season game in April began to skyrocket after James' post, showing how people are perceiving the coming announcement.

Finally, head coach J.J. Redick gave an update on the status of guard Luka Doncic, who has missed the first two preseason games after playing in EuroBasket over the summer.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

