Lakers Notes: Lonzo Ball Trade Buzz, LeBron Declines Invite, Star Slams Trade Rumors
According to recent reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing back guard Lonzo Ball, who was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Despite the interest from his hometown team, Ball seems less worried about what could happen and focus on "the day-to-day" with his current team, the Chicago Bulls.
Ball just returned to the NBA after missing two seasons due to injury. In the 23 games he has played this season, Ball is averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 total rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
Additionally, Lakers star LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, have rejected the chance to make history at the NBA All-Star Weekend by both competing in the Skills Challenge. While Bronny also rejected a chance to represent the G League in the All-Star game, LeBron will make his record 21st appearance.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Lakers Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back $80M Star
Lonzo Ball Reacts to Possibility of Being Traded Back to Lakers
Lakers Star LeBron James Named Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st All-Star Team
Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James Reject Historic All-Star Invitation
Bradley Beal Agent Slams Reports He Would Lift No-Trade Clause for Lakers