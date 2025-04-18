Lakers Notes: Predictions For Timberwolves Series, Reaves Has NSFW Plan For Playoffs, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Expert Predictions For Lakers vs Timberwolves Playoff Series
The Lakers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league, taking third place in the Western Conference. However, they face a tough and physical Timberwolves team in the first round, meaning it could be much more difficult to come out on top than it looks on paper.
Check out who our basketball experts believe will come out on top in what will be an exciting series.
To read the full story, click here.
Lakers' Austin Reaves has NSFW Plan to Defeat the Timberwolves
This season, guard Austin Reaves has proven that he is the number three player on the Lakers roster, right behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Now, it looks like he'll be bringing his tenacity and unique perspective to the Timberwolves.
When asked how he and the rest of the team would compete with Los Angeles, Reaves had a simple answer: "You just got to play hard as s---." This is a mantra Reaves has seemingly utilized all season, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 73 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Anthony Edwards Brutally Dismisses Lakers Playoff Matchup
Looking at most predictions, the Lakers are expected to come out on top of this series, especially with what seems to be a revitalized Luka Doncic. However, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is quick to dimiss this notion.
When asked whether he would prefer to face Los Angeles or the Denver Nuggets, Edwards' response was as curt as Reaves: "I don't give a damn. Whoever." This is the exact response you would want from a player of Edwards' caliber.
This season, Edwards has averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 79 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Los Angeles Lakers you need to know:
'I Hate JJ,' Julius Randle Throws Playful Jab at Lakers HC
MLB GM Takes Massive Shot at Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Full Playoff Breakdown for Lakers vs Timberwolves Series
Stephen A Smith Crushes Nico Harrison Over Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade Response
Anthony Edwards Offers Brutal Answer on Media Picking Lakers to Win Series