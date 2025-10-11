Lakers Notes: Unfortunate LeBron James News, Dalton Knecht Disrespect, Stephen A Smith Slams LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers received some bad news about their superstar, LeBron James, as he may end up missing a significant amount of action due to his health.
James is battling Sciatica, an injury that he has been dealing with for more than two months. He will miss the start of the NBA season, and it could even be more than a month of seasonal action.
In other news, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith attacked James over his "The Second Decision" announcement that was teased recently.
James made a social media post in a similar style to his infamous "The Decision" special.
Finally, Dalton Knecht was labeled a "negative assest" according to a team insider, due to his struggles on the basketball court.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
