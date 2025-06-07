Lakers Reportedly Worked Out Multiple Center Prospects
The Los Angeles Lakers know that they need a center who is better than Jaxson Hayes on the roster next year. Even though Hayes played some of the best basketball of his career, it wasn't good enough.
Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in large part because of how poor their defense was. They weren't able to stop the Timberwolves from scoring easy buckets.
Getting a rim protector who is just decent on offense is going to be their top priority this summer. Whether it be in free agency or through the draft, they need more depth at center.
Read more: Lakers Rumors: Trade Proposal Has LA Land Star Center and Lonzo Ball
The Lakers are working out multiple draft prospects at the center spot
Los Angeles is widely expected to pursue a center in free agency or in a trade, but that doesn't mean that they won't bring one in with a draft pick.
In fact, the Lakers worked out multiple center draft prospects, including Indiana center Oumar Ballo. They also had Clifford Omoruyi in for a workout, as well.
Both of those centers play the same way. They are guys who can catch lobs and run to the rim at an elite level. They are also fairly solid defensively, but neither of them has much of a ceiling offensively.
The Lakers will likely still try to bring in a more accomplished center who has actually played in the NBA this summer. They don't have much depth, though, so drafting one wouldn't be a bad idea either.
More Lakers news: Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
Los Angeles still has some other holes to fill on the roster. They could use some better perimeter defenders on the team who they think can close games.
Of course, the center position is still the top priority to fix for the Lakers. They are still one of the teams with the highest ceilings in the West next season because they have LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Either way, they need to get a center who can grow with Doncic and accentuate what he does well. That is what Rob Pelinka will be searching for.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers vs Blazers Game 7: Revisiting Shaq and Kobe Bryant's Iconic Alley-Oop
Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.