Lakers Reveal Plan for Starters in Season Finale vs Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in their season finale today. Los Angeles has already clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, so this game is more of a formality to close out the year.
The Lakers don't know who they will be playing in the first round of the postseason just yet, but all will be revealed today. The team has three options in potential first round opponents out West.
But someone has to play the game, and the Lakers have announced their plan for the key players on the roster. Los Angeles has pretty much ruled out the majority of the core group for this game against the Trail Blazers.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all out for this contest. Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaxson Hayes will all be questionable entering the game with the Trail Blazers.
With all of these guys out, others will need to step up if Los Angeles wants to come away with the win. While the game doesn't mean anything for the postseason, there is still a pride factor going into the contest.
Los Angeles isn't going to do anything to potentially jeopardize any players that will be in the playoff rotation. Due to this, Vanderbilt, Hayes, and Vincent may not play at all in this contest.
Fans could see a lot of rookies, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, in this game against Portland. Both players could benefit from more reps on the floor, and neither is expected to be a true rotation piece come playoff time next week.
All in all, it has been a very successful season for the Lakers, but the job isn't finished yet. The playoffs will test them, but they are a confident group and believe that this team can make a run at grabbing another NBA title.
