Lakers Announce Anthony Davis’ Status Ahead of NBA Cup Suns Match
The Los Angeles Lakers will, for the most part, be at full strength for their third NBA Cup game of 2024.
Lakers star center Anthony Davis will be available to play against the Suns on Tuesday.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
Davis will continue to be on the injury report due to left plantar fasciitis. Despite his nagging foot injury, he has been upgraded from probable to available on Tuesday.
Fortunately, he is healthy enough to play in this crucial match.
The superstar big man has logged at least 34 minutes in each of his last five appearances. Overall, Davis has been the best player for the Lakers and one of the top players to start the season.
The early-season MVP candidate has been stellar. He's averaged 30.1 points per game, which is good for third in the league, with 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and he's shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three in 15 games played.
The 31-year-old star is coming off his worst outing of the season on Saturday. He tallied only 14 points on 31 percent shooting in their worst loss of the season, 127-102, to the Denver Nuggets.
L.A. will look to bounce back and bounce back big against the Suns. The Suns will also be a healthy bunch, as they will have their two superstars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, back in the lineup.
Durant has missed the last seven games due to a left calf strain. The Suns held a 1-6 without him. With Durant, the Suns had an 8-1 record and were the first seed in the Western Conference.
Durant was seen as a strong contender for MVP early in the season, averaging 27.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.4 RPG, along with continued stout defense.
Beal has missed the last five games due to a left calf strain. He is in his second season with the Suns and is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in nine games thus far.
Beal last played on Nov. 12 against the Utah Jazz, in which he recorded 24 points, three assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes.
Beal has struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Suns, playing only 62 out of a possible 98 games.
The Lakers and Suns will look to get back to their winning ways.
