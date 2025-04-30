Lakers Upgrade Key Player Ahead of Crucial Game 5 Showdown
The Los Angeles Lakers could welcome back their key forward, Maxi Kleber, for their must-win Game 5 showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers have upgraded Kleber from out to questionable.
Kleber has not played since Jan. 25 after suffering a right foot injury in which he required surgery.
The Lakers' upgrading of Kleber is an excellent sign of his progression. However, even if Kleber is upgraded to available, the likelihood of him playing would be extremely low.
Not only would Kleber have gone three whole months without any real game action, but it is an elimination game for the Lakers. They can't have any hiccups for this one, as they will look to keep their season alive.
Kleber's last appearance was on January 25 in a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. He played 11 minutes and scored one point on 0-of-6 shooting, along with a rebound, an assist, and a block.
Prior to the injury, Kleber was averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 38.5 percent overall and 26.5 percent from beyond the arc on 1.4 attempts. He suited up for 34 games this season, earning four starts.
Over the course of his eight-year tenure with Dallas (2017–2025), Kleber took part in 440 regular-season games and started in 151. He posted career averages of 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 22.3 minutes per game.
Kleber was involved in the massive trade just ahead of this season’s deadline—a deal that made headlines across the NBA. He was packaged with Markieff Morris and superstar Luka Doncic in a high-profile move to the Lakers, while Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick were sent to Dallas in return.
The Lakers will aim to extend their season on Wednesday as they return home to host the Timberwolves for a pivotal Game 5. Trailing 3-1 in the series after a pair of tough road losses over the weekend, L.A. finds itself in a must-win situation.
So far, the Lakers have struggled to match Minnesota’s size and physicality, often appearing outmatched throughout the series' first four games
