Lakers Upgrade Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and More for Crucial Thunder Match
The Los Angeles Lakers actually want to win Tuesday night's clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, after all.
After making most of their top talent questionable prior to their second road matchup with the Western Conference's top seed in three days, L.A. has now upgraded many key cogs.
On Monday, Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported that five-time All-NBA First Team point guard Luka Doncic (strained right groin), 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James (strained left groin), Most Improved Player candidate Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), key bench perimeter defenders Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and LeBron's son Bronny James Jr. (illness) were all questionable to suit up for an encore performance.
Starting Los Angeles small forward Rui Hachimura has already been shelved with a left patellar tendinopathy.
Whether or not recent big man trade acquisition Maxi Kleber will make his L.A. debut following a January right foot surgery remains to be seen, but it won't happen on Tuesday. The Lakers will have just three more regular season contests for Kleber to suit up.
It appeared, at least initially, that Los Angeles may have been bunting on the rematch. Having shown pretty much exactly how first-year head coach JJ Redick intends to tackle the Thunder's balanced two-way attack on Sunday, Los Angeles may have just been looking to rest its best players with four final regular season games to play in six days.
Now, however, the Lakers appear to be hoping to submit an encore.
Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, All-Stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, plus standout shooting guard Austin Reaves and key reserves Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent, have all seen their statuses improved from merely questionable to positively probable.
On Sunday, Oklahoma City got absolutely walloped by L.A., 126-99, in an encouraging statement win for the West's No. 3 seed.
Although the Thunder have a massive 16-game lead over the Lakers by overall record this year, both clubs have been absolutely dominant within their own conference. Oklahoma City is 35-13 against West teams, while Los Angeles is 34-14 when playing its inter-conference competition.
James has been in the midst of likely his 21st All-NBA season. In 67 healthy games, the four-time league MVP and four-time champ is averaging 24.5 points on .513/.380/.777 shooting splits, 8.4 assists, and 7.9 rebounds a night.
Doncic has missed too many games with health issues, but when he's been available, he has generally seemed comfortable as L.A.'s new best player. In 47 available bouts, the 6-foot-6 pro is averaging 27.7 points on .441/.356/.792 shooting splits, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a game.
