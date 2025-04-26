Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 3 Delayed
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to get home-court advantage back by winning Game 3 in Minnesota. After winning game 2 thanks to a solid defensive effort, the Lakers are looking to play more consistently on the road.
Minnesota is feeling good about its chances to beat the Lakers after taking Game 1. They believe that their defense is something that will continue to befuddle Los Angeles.
In the first two games of this series, the Lakers were only able to score 95 points. They are hoping to score more in Game 3, but they will have to wait a little longer to do so.
Read more: Drake Placed Massive $600,000 Bet on Outcome of Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 3
It has been announced that Game 3 has been delayed. The game will now tip off at 8:53.
It's a little strange that the game is starting even later than it was supposed to, but that's what's happening. That gives the Lakers a little bit more time to get warmed up for a critical game.
JJ Redick is hoping that the offense can be more consistent than it was in the first two games. He has talked about how the defense has been good enough, but the offense hasn't.
The Lakers have plenty of firepower on offense, but they haven't all been clicking at the same time. Only Luka Doncic and LeBron James have been scoring points with any sort of consistency.
They need Austin Reaves to start making baskets at a higher clip. They have been going small for the entire series, so they need to make the Wolves pay with that lineup.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Has Two Word Response to Nagging Injuries
The Lakers are going to try to get easier shots at the rim and beyond the 3-point arc. That is the best way to attack the Wolves on defense instead of trying to get individual matchups.
If Doncic stops trying to hunt Rudy Gobert on a bunch of switches, the Lakers have a real shot to play some better offense. That's something that Redick will talk to his superstar about.
Fans of both teams will have to stay up a little later to watch this one finish.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: 'No Moral Victories," LeBron James Brutally Honest on Lakers' Postseason Plan
Steve Nash Has Shocking Prediction For Lakers vs Timberwolves Series
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.