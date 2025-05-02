Latest Update on LeBron James is Very Concerning For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in what can only be described as a shocking situation. Many expected the Lakers to win the series, but the length of Minnesota wreaked havoc on Los Angeles.
Now entering the offseason, there are a lot of questions that the Lakers have to answer. One of those is whether star forward LeBron James will be back with the team.
James can become a free agent this summer, but many expect him to be back in Los Angeles. But there has also been questions around the amount of money that James will make.
The star can opt into a $52.6 million deal for next season, but that amount of money on a 40-year-old could cripple the Lakers. Many around the NBA world were wondering if the star forward would take a salary reduction to help the Lakers build a more competitive team.
However, according to insiders Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, James isn't expected to take a pay cut this summer.
"If James returns to the Lakers, though, league sources say he’s not expected to consider the kind of pay cut that was in play around this time a year ago. Last summer, James took a discount of approximately $2.7 million to help the Lakers stay under the second apron and maintain roster flexibility."
If James doesn't take a pay cut, it would hurt the Lakers' chance to build a stronger team. But he has earned the right not to take one, and the Lakers will have to work around the margins to be creative.
Even with the first-round playoff exit, Los Angeles is coming off a very successful season that saw them end the year as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The team also has star guard Luka Doncic on the roster now, so the Lakers do have more of a future entering this offseason than they did last year.
But for this team to be more competitive, general manager Rob Pelinka will have his work cut out for him. This will be a crucial offseason for this team, and one that could define the legacy of James with the organization.
