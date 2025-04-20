Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Exits Game 1 vs Lakers with Apparent Injury
All-NBA Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards fell while contesting a shot late into the third quarter of his team's ongoing Game 1 playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Grimacing, Edwards clutched his calf in clear pain.
He quickly departed the contest and headed straight for the visitors' locker room, visibly limping.
In 27 minutes, Edwards currently has 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal.
After falling behind in the first quarter, 28-21, Minnesota took control of the game in the subsequent two frames.
Now, the Timberwolves lead Los Angeles by a commanding 16 points at the end of the third quarter, 94-78. The lead would have felt more insurmountable for the Lakers had it not been for a buzzer-beating Luka Doncic triple.
Losing their best two-way player would be a dangerous blow for Minnesota under normal circumstances, but this game is looking borderline out-of-hand. Still, it remains to be seen if this ailment will impact Edwards' availability for the rest of the series, or even the rest of this game.
UPDATE:
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Edwards is struggling with a cramp, and got treatment in the locker room prior to the start of the fourth quarter.
Edwards has returned to the court, while wearing a protective wrap on his right calf.
The game's ABC broadcast intially reported that Edwards would be officially questionable to return to the contest — mere seconds before he re-entered the game and nailed a fadeway midrange jumper.
Los Angeles has capitalized on Edwards' extended absence, cutting Minnesota's lead to just 12, 98-86, a massive improvement from the Timberwolves' 27-point edge during the third quarter.
The Lakers can still mount an improbable comeback late, especially if Edwards is at all limited down the home stretch of the matchup.
