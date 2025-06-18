Massive Trade Idea Sees Lakers Land Draymond Green, Star Center
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer around the roster this offseason, and the front office is expected to be aggressive in adding talent. The team needs to upgrade in the frontcourt, and they have been linked to all sorts of players already.
But one new idea could change everything for this Lakers team.
In a new trade proposal from Zach Kram of ESPN, the Lakers land star forward Draymond Green and a center to help solve the roster issues. It would be a four-team trade between Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks.
Here is how everything would look according to Kram:
Golden State Warriors get:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Los Angeles Lakers get:
Draymond Green
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks get:
Gabe Vincent
2031 first-round pick (via L.A. Lakers)
2025 second-round pick (No. 41)
Milwaukee Bucks get:
Austin Reaves
Brandin Podziemski
Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Maxi Kleber
2029 first-round pick (via Warriors)
2031 first-round pick (via Golden State)
2030 first-round swap (with L.A. Lakers)
On the surface, this trade looks very complicated. But in reality, it could be just what the Lakers need for next season.
While helping the Warriors land Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't be great, the Lakers have to concern themselves with their own needs. Landing Green and Daniel Gafford would drastically change the way the Lakers are viewed heading into next season.
Green is one of the more polarizing players in the NBA, but his impact on the court can't be overstated. The veteran understands how to win games, and he is one of the better defensive players in the league.
Putting him on the wing could allow Los Angeles to have a strong wing duo of Green and Dorian Finney-Smith. Last season for the Warriors, Green averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Green is scheduled to make $25.8 million this coming year and then has a player option for $27.6 million next season. This isn't a bad contract for a player like Green, and Los Angeles could always look to move his expiring deal if things don't work out.
As for Gafford, he understands how to play alongside Luka Doncic already from their time in Dallas together. Gafford could be the future center of the Lakers, and he is exactly what they need.
Last season with the Mavericks, Gafford averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. Los Angeles would need to pay Gafford after this season, but if they were to do this deal, it would be with an understanding of that fact.
Losing Reaves could be tough, but this trade may be worth it. The Lakers could always try to get some draft capital back in the deal as well, but overall, this could be an interesting idea to consider.
