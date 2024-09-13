Nike Debuts First Training Shoe for Lakers’ LeBron James
For more than two decades, LeBron James has been partnered with Nike. After being selected as the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School, 18-year-old James inked a multi-million dollar contract with one of the biggest sports brands in the world.
Before capturing all six NBA Rookie of the Month awards and the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year title, James was still attractive to multiple brands. James led his high school to three state championships and one national championship across his four years on the team.
His high school performance made him one of the most anticipated rookies in NBA history. James drew offers from other notable sports brands such as Reebok and Adidas. Ultimately, the Akron, Ohio native opted to sign with Nike before he was even drafted.
Alongside basketball legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan’s sneaker lines, James and Nike have established one of the most successful and popular signature shoe lines in NBA history.
Nike revealed the newest edition of James’ shoe line, featuring four different colorways. The four different colorways include “Dunk Man” (green and black), “Better With Age” (orange and white), “Zero Dark 30” (black and gray), and “Purple Rain” (monochromatic purple). The training shoe is named LeBron TR 1 (Trainer 1) and will be available for purchase on Sept. 19 on Nike.com and select retailers for $130 USD.
"The TR1 is for the athlete who’s in constant pursuit of greatness and puts in the work, day in and day out,” James said in Nike.com’s article about the upcoming shoe release. “Training is a huge part of my journey, and this shoe is designed for athletes to use during any workout, any time, any place.”
The LeBron TR1 is designed to be a versatile shoe that could be worn for indoor or outdoor training.
Nike described the shoe as having an “ergonomic and lightweight design that emphasizes forefoot flexibility”. Additional features such as the removal of the strobel, an inverted waffle outsole, a glove-like bootie construction, and a midsole wrap make the shoe the most ideal sneaker for all forms of basketball training.
The LeBron TR1 is the 22nd installment of James' shoe collection with Nike, which is fitting as James enters his 22nd season in the NBA. James is signed for two more seasons with the Lakers. Now that he has accomplished his goal of playing alongside his eldest son, Bronny, James' historic career is nearing its end.
