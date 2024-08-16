Will Any Lakers Be On Team USA in 2028?
Team USA claimed the gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics for the fifth straight season, showing dominance over the international competition. The Americans went undefeated in their quest for the gold despite some close calls.
In the semi-finals against Serbia, Team USA had to overcome a 13-point deficit entering the final quarter. The Americans rallied to win the game, in what many believe was one of the better wins in the history of Team USA.
Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers helped Team USA win the gold, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players represented the Lakers proudly and fans supported them throughout all the Games.
The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles so the question begs whether any members of the Lakers will be on the Team USA roster. James, who's already the oldest active NBA player heading into this season at age 39, will likely be retired by then and has even shot down ideas of himself playing in 2028. But never say never when it comes to him.
Davis has said that he plans to play but he will be 35 years old by then and there is no guarantee he will be a member of the Lakers. While Davis is likely to still be in Los Angeles, he could always ask out after James hangs everything up or if the team stumbles away from title contenders.
However, the Lakers have always been about star players thoughout history. After James retires, Los Angeles will likely try to replace him without another star to pair with Davis.
This player could be selected for the Olympics, giving the Lakers another potential chance to have representation on the roster. All in all, it's a good bet that the Lakers will have at least one player from the team selected to participate in the 2028 Olympics.
Especially with the Games being played in Los Angeles, it would mean even more for the Lakers to be represented. The landscape of the NBA can change almost on a dime, with players consistently asking to be traded.
The Lakers are in a good spot, even after James retires and the dominance on the international stage will likely continue. Even if Davis is the lone member of the Lakers to participate in the 2028 games, it will be a culmination of his multiple appearances in helping Team USA claim the gold medal.
