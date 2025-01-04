Will Trae Young Play? Full Lakers vs Hawks Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles is coming off a big 114-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and they will be looking to grab their second straight win.
Heading into this game, the Hawks had listed star point guard Trae Young as questionable due to a right hand contusion.
According to the Hawks, Young has been upgraded to available to play for this game against Los Angeles.
These two teams met back in early Dec. 2024, with Atlanta taking the game in overtime. The final score came in at 134-132, with Young torching the Lakers in the contest.
Young posted 31 points, dished out 20 assists, and grabbed four rebounds to get the win. Atlanta needed everything from their star down the stretch and he sunk the Lakers in the extra frame.
Los Angeles has been dealing with their own set of injury issues as big man Anthony Davis missed the game against Portland due to injury. The Lakers have been trying to give Davis time to rest his nagging issue and it has seen him have to miss some contests.
Co-star LeBron James took over to get the win, scoring 38 points against Portland. It was a nice game for the veteran star as he showed he could still take over when needed.
Heading into this game, the Lakers may be more cautious with James since it's the second night of a back-to-back. James has missed a few games recently to make sure he is rested for when Los Angeles needs him most come playoff time.
Entering this game against the Hawks, the Lakers hold a record of 19-14 on the season. They currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings and have started to look more dangerous of late. Los Angeles has gone 7-3 over their previous 10 contests.
Atlanta comes into this game with a record of 18-16. They currently are in the seventh spot within the Eastern Conference standings and have gone 5-5 over their previous 10 games.
After this game with the Hawks, the Lakers will head on the road for two games. They then come back for a multi-game home stand where they could do some damage in the standings if they find success.
