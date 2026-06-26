Lakers Add 4 More Undrafted Players as NBA Summer League Roster Takes Shape
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The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely busy since the 2026 NBA Draft came to an end on Wednesday night, with the storied franchise swooping up undrafted players left and right.
Along with bringing in former Baylor star Cameron Carr during the first round of the draft, the Lakers have since agreed to deals with AK Okereke and Peter Suder. Both players inked two-way contracts with Los Angeles.
Lakers Sign Undrafted Players to Exhibit 10 Contracts
The Lakers brass didn’t stop there in terms of adding young players, as they have now signed four players to Exhibit 10 contracts.
According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the team has signed former Syracuse center William Kyle III.
The three other players who have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with the Lakers include Chase Ross (Marquette), Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) and Robert McCray V (Florida State), according to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express.
Players on these kinds of deals are always long shots to make the final roster and most of the time simply fill out the squad for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which gets underway on July 9.
However, Austin Reaves, who recently agreed to sign the richest contract for an undrafted player in NBA history, has shown the blueprint for what it takes to succeed in the league in these situations, so you never know which players could be diamonds in the rough.
Obviously, Carr is the one player among all of these rookies who potentially has a bright future with the Lakers, but it’ll be interesting to see if any of the other players mentioned can make a name for themselves this summer and turn some heads in Los Angeles.
Lakers Continue Search for an A-List Center
With the draft out of the way, the attention turns to NBA free agency for the Lakers, with the primary goal seemingly being to upgrade the center position.
All signs point to Deandre Ayton potentially being on his way out one way or another, whether that’s being traded if he opts into the final year of his deal or signing elsewhere as a free agent.
Only time will tell what the immediate future holds for Ayton, but the search for an upgrade in the frontcourt continues, with the Lakers having some options to explore as restricted free agent Walker Kessler remains a target.
Unrestricted free agents Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III may be the more realistic targets for the Lakers in free agency. However, there’s still a possibility the team could also explore trade scenarios over the summer.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA