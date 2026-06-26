Lakers Add 4 More Undrafted Players as NBA Summer League Roster Takes Shape

The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely busy since the 2026 NBA Draft came to an end on Wednesday night, with the storied franchise swooping up undrafted players left and right.

Along with bringing in former Baylor star Cameron Carr during the first round of the draft, the Lakers have since agreed to deals with AK Okereke and Peter Suder. Both players inked two-way contracts with Los Angeles.

Lakers Sign Undrafted Players to Exhibit 10 Contracts

The Lakers brass didn’t stop there in terms of adding young players, as they have now signed four players to Exhibit 10 contracts.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the team has signed former Syracuse center William Kyle III.

Former Syracuse center William Kyle III is signing with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal, sources told ESPN. The 6-9, 230-pound big man averaged 8.4 points on 66.1% with 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his senior season with the Orange — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 25, 2026

The three other players who have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with the Lakers include Chase Ross (Marquette), Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) and Robert McCray V (Florida State), according to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express.

NEWS: Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’4” guard led the Seminoles in scoring and assists en route to All-ACC honors.



Super bouncy athlete with a 43” max vert. pic.twitter.com/zzNkzA6JRh — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

NEWS: Saint Louis’ Robbie Avila has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress.



The A10 Player of the Year is one of the nation’s most skilled bigs.



Shot 40% from three and averaged 4+ assists per game as a frontcourt playmaking hub. pic.twitter.com/q6yYnRtAXW — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

NEWS: Marquette’s Chase Ross has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress.



14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season.



Hangs his hat on disruptive defense, leading the Big East in steals. pic.twitter.com/2MbqRVrObz — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

Players on these kinds of deals are always long shots to make the final roster and most of the time simply fill out the squad for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which gets underway on July 9.

However, Austin Reaves, who recently agreed to sign the richest contract for an undrafted player in NBA history, has shown the blueprint for what it takes to succeed in the league in these situations, so you never know which players could be diamonds in the rough.

Obviously, Carr is the one player among all of these rookies who potentially has a bright future with the Lakers, but it’ll be interesting to see if any of the other players mentioned can make a name for themselves this summer and turn some heads in Los Angeles.

Lakers Continue Search for an A-List Center

With the draft out of the way, the attention turns to NBA free agency for the Lakers, with the primary goal seemingly being to upgrade the center position.

All signs point to Deandre Ayton potentially being on his way out one way or another, whether that’s being traded if he opts into the final year of his deal or signing elsewhere as a free agent.

Only time will tell what the immediate future holds for Ayton, but the search for an upgrade in the frontcourt continues, with the Lakers having some options to explore as restricted free agent Walker Kessler remains a target.

Unrestricted free agents Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III may be the more realistic targets for the Lakers in free agency. However, there’s still a possibility the team could also explore trade scenarios over the summer.

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