Lakers Add Kevon Looney as Pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga Looms

After trading veteran center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers had a glaring need in the frontcourt behind the recently acquired Walker Kessler.

The team has been searching for that backup center for the last few days and has now found its solution at the position.

Lakers Agree to One-Year Deal With Kevin Looney

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers and Looney have agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal.

Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed on a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fxfdg3yhSV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

Following the Ayton trade, a few options popped up for the Lakers, with Andre Drummond and Jonas Valanciunas being in the mix for Los Angeles.

It didn’t take long for Drummond to get crossed off the list, as he agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks to replace the new Boston Celtics center, Mitchell Robinson. Valanciunas was linked to the Lakers before he landed with the Denver Nuggets, but it is unclear if there was any traction with the veteran journeyman.

After spending a decade with the Golden State Warriors, where he won three NBA titles playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Looney played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

Looney’s impact won’t be felt much on the stat sheet, as he doesn’t put up monster numbers like Kessler. However, the 30-year-old, who is currently the oldest player on the roster ahead of Austin Reaves (28), does a lot of the intangibles and can be a force on the glass.

The UCLA product has career averages of 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 57 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free-throw line.

Next Offseason Move for the Lakers?

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Looney addressing a need in the paint, the Lakers can now focus all their efforts on trying to convince athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga to sign with the team.

After Rui Hachimura chose to head across town to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, the rumors about the Lakers targeting Kuminga got a bit of a boost, as it has become clear that they really want to bring him in.

At this point, the best move the Lakers can make is to try to land Kuminga, which might require a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He’d be an ideal replacement for Hachimura, but it remains to be seen if the Lakers’ brass can get it done.

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