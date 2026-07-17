Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to Key Role on JJ Redick’s Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make major changes under new team owner Mark Walter, from overhauling the roster around stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to revamping the front office and now adding to JJ Redick’s coaching staff.

The Mark Walter era of the storied franchise is not holding back or wasting time, making moves to get this team back on the right track.

Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to Assistant Coach & Head of Player Development

After a successful two-year run as the head coach of the South Bay Lakers, now the Coachella Valley Lakers, in the G League, Zach Guthrie has been given a substantial promotion ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Guthrie is now an assistant coach of Redick’s staff as well as the new head of player development for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are promoting South Bay coach Zach Guthrie to a Lakers assistant coach and head of player development on JJ Redick's staff, sources tell ESPN. Guthrie guided South Bay to the G League's best record last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2026

Guthrie will join Scott Brooks, Nate McMillan, Greg St. Jean, Lindsay Harding, Bob Beyer and Beau Levesque as an assistant on Redick’s coaching staff.

This isn’t Guthrie’s first time as an NBA assistant coach, as he had stints at the position under Quin Snyder with the Utah Jazz (2016-2020), under Rick Carlisle with the Dallas Mavericks (2020-2021) and with the Washington Wizards (2021-2024) before becoming the head coach of the South Bay Lakers.

The 38-year-old is coming off an impressive season in the G League, leading South Bay to a league-best regular-season record of 26-10, which ultimately resulted in a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Guthrie helped get the most out of the promising young talent on the team’s G League squad, like Drew Timme, Chris Manon, Kobe Bufkin and current NBA Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma.

He’ll be tasked with helping bring along rookie Cameron Carr and second-year forward Adou Thiero, while continuing to work with Manon and the two other two-way players in AK Okereke and Peter Suder.

Lakers Advance to Summer League Semifinals

After an incredible four-game stretch resulting in four straight wins, Carr and company have advanced to the NBA Summer League semifinals, where they are set to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Carr, Manon, Thiero and Kaluma have played at a high level during this tournament, putting them one step closer to the Summer League championship game, which will be played on Sunday.

If they can get the best of Yaxel Lendeborg and the Warriors, who actually handed the Lakers their only loss in the California Classic, they’ll face the winner between Cameron Boozer’s Memphis Grizzlies and Bruce Thornton’s Houston Rockets.

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