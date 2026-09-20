Lakers’ Busy Offseason Draws Blunt Assessment From Byron Scott

After eight seasons of the LeBron James experience, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a new era with superstar guard Luka Doncic leading the way.

With Doncic being the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future, the team was determined to make some drastic changes this summer, and that’s exactly what happened, with several players coming and going.

As a result of drastic changes being made this NBA offseason, the Lakers have received a mix of criticism and praise from fans, media, and current and former players.

Byron Scott: Lakers’ Offseason Moves ‘Overrated’

One of the latest to chime in on the Lakers’ offseason moves is Lakers legend, Byron Scott. The three-time NBA champion believes his former team had the “most overrated offseason” in the league, as he said on his Fast Break Podcast.

“The Lakers. I think they had the most overrated offseason,” Scott said. “I’m just keeping it real. I’m purple and gold down to the core. But, I mean, everybody was talking about all these great (additions). No, I just don’t see it yet.”

Even though the Lakers made some bold moves, with the acquisition of rising star Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz being arguably the boldest, the team didn’t make massive additions to thrust them into the title-contending conversations in the Western Conference.

That said, Scott calling the Lakers’ moves “overrated” is a little harsh, as they didn’t get the buzz that other teams got like the Philadelphia 76ers (LeBron James & Jaylen Brown), Miami Heat (Giannis Antetokounmpo), Minnesota Timberwolves (LaMelo Ball), Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard), Portland Trail Blazers (Ja Morant) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Peyton Watson).

Lakers Have Underdog Feel Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

With the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder being the cream of the crop in the West, and the Timberwolves making some moves, the Lakers might head into the upcoming season with a kind of underdog feel.

Personally, I think the team made some solid moves to address issues, especially on the defensive end, bringing in Kessler and perimeter defenders like Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

Obviously, it all needs to come together around Doncic and Austin Reaves, but if it does and that happens early, Los Angeles could turn some heads around the league.

However, right out of the gate, there will be many questions to answer after so many changes, making the Lakers one of the most interesting teams in the NBA to begin the 2026-27 campaign.

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