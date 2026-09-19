Luka Doncic Joins Star-Studded Gatorade Commercial Ahead of Lakers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are only a few weeks away from getting back on the basketball floor, with the NBA preseason set to start for the storied franchise on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings.

As the Lakers gear up for the 2026-27 NBA season, superstar Luka Doncic is making his way back to the United States after staying overseas in his home country of Slovenia for the majority of the offseason.

Luka Doncic Featured in Gatorade Commercial

Ahead of the start of training camp in Los Angeles, Doncic has appeared in a Gatorade commercial, one of many sponsorships the Lakers superstar holds, including Jordan Brand.

A few other notable athletes make appearances in this Gatorade commercial, like NFL stars Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), as well as WNBA stars Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

This likely won’t be the last commercial Doncic is featured in, as ads like these start to ramp up ahead of the NBA season, with the Lakers’ star being one of the prominent players in the league today.

Luka Doncic to Return to Los Angeles on Sept. 20

About a week before Lakers media day, Doncic will return to Los Angeles to begin preparing for the upcoming 2026-27 season, according to Martin Pavcnik of Sportklub.

Doncic, who has now increasingly turned over the direction of his life to his agent Lara Beth, is expected to remain in Europe until September 20. He will then move to Los Angeles.

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers visit to Ljubljana - Ljubljana, Slovenia - August 23, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic on the court where he played growing up in Ljubljana REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic | REUTERS

The reigning scoring is reportedly in the “final phase” of preparing for the 2026-27 campaign, even thought hasn’t included basketball training.

Luka entered the final phase of his central individual preparations in Ljubljana. After a short break by the sea, he started working again, partly in the fitness center, partly in the basketball hall. His work process does not yet include classic basketball training with full load or body play.

A Lot of Questions to Be Answered for Lakers During NBA Preseason

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick yells to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the NBA preseason gets underway for the Lakers on Oct. 5, with five games against three opponents (Kings, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets), there will be many questions to answer before the regular season starts on Oct. 21.

The biggest storyline will be who is in the running to be the team’s fifth starter alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and presumably Quentin Grimes.

Personally, Sandro Mamukelashvili should be the Lakers’ starting power forward. I think he’s more than capable and would be the ideal fit at the four spot to complement the players around him.

However, head coach JJ Redick has options, with Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia all likely making a case to be the fifth starter.

It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out during training camp and the five preseason games.

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