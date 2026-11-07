Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals What Impressed Him About Adou Thiero

The Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have started the season winning eight of their first 10 games. They are one of the league's hottest teams and are off to their best start since the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles went on to win the title that season. The Lakers will look to do the same in 2027, and while they still have a long way to go, they are on a tremendous path.

Luka Doncic leads the way for the Lakers. He's far and away the MVP of the league thus far, and his teammates are following suit.

JJ Redick Praises Adou Thiero’s Rebounding & Decision-Making

The supporting cast has been excellent for the Lakers, and they added to it on Friday with Adou Thiero. Thiero made his season debut and was stellar in his limited role against the Trail Blazers.

Thiero may have only played seven minutes, but he was as impactful as he could be while on the court.

JJ Redick loved what he saw from the second-year forward.

“Yeah, I thought his first two defensive possessions, he made mistakes, and then after that, he was awesome," Redick said of Thiero.

"He literally did everything we asked him to do. He was great on the offensive glass. Even sometimes where we didn't necessarily get the possession, he was tapping the ball and crashing. I thought the read made out of the short role. I think they blitzed three times in the first half, and two of those were against him. He makes the short role, and he gets the lobs. So, I thought he played a great game. Defensively, [it] was really good the second half."

Thiero had missed the first nine games of the season with a knee injury. The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries thus far in his career, but he's shown promise when he has played.

That was the case on Friday. Thiero was active on the offensive glass and his decision-making was exceptional when opponents blitzed.

Luka to Adou! Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nDMbiCySkO — Ricardo K Sandoval (@_RicardoSand) November 7, 2026

Adou Thiero Has Opportunity to Carve Out Important Role

In one game, Thiero showed he could contribute without the ball in his hands.

The Lakers traded for Thiero in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Brooklyn Nets drafted him with the 36th overall pick; however, the Lakers gave up the 45th overall pick and cash considerations in a seven-team trade involving Kevin Durant to acquire Thiero.

Thiero has a chance to play a vital role in Los Angeles, and so far, he's looked like a great piece for the team.

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