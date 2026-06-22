Once news surfaced that Giannis Antetokounmpo would most likely be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, speculation circulated around the league about which teams might be involved in a blockbuster deal, with the Los Angeles Lakers a potential third or fourth team in the mix.

As of now, it looks like it's a two-team race for Antetokounmpo, with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat competing to put together the best trade package to land the two-time NBA MVP.

Along with everyone wondering where Antetokounmpo will ultimately land, the rumors have been swirling about how the Lakers could get involved and possibly grab a player like Kel’el Ware in a three- or four-way trade.

Lakers Might Not Be Involved in Massive Giannis Trade

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, during an appearance on the All NBA podcast, NBA insider Marc Stein claimed he hasn’t heard that the Lakers will be part of this deal, which could be unfortunate news.

"I have to be honest, based on what I’ve heard. I haven’t heard that," Stein said of the Lakers potentially being involved in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. "I know there was all kinds of speculation yesterday—deal is closed, deal is happening tonight—but I have not heard that the Lakers would be part of a Giannis multi-team construction. So yeah, maybe it could happen, I’m not going to say no because I haven’t heard everything, but I just have to be candid with you—that one has not crossed my desk."

Stein admits there’s still a chance the Lakers could get involved, but as of now, Los Angeles isn’t in the mix for a deal that could go down as early as Monday night.

Ware would be the perfect addition for the Lakers if Rob Pelinka and company can somehow get him moved to Los Angeles. He’s only 22, he’s a solid rim protector and lob threat, and is coming off a season in which he’s developed an outside shot, so he quite literally checks all the boxes for the storied franchise.

With superstar Luka Doncic recently putting pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the center position, as veteran big man Deandre Ayton doesn’t appear to be the answer, it’ll be interesting to see if Los Angeles gets aggressive in its efforts to make their new face of the franchise happy.

Along with Ware being a potential trade candidate, the Lakers have been linked to several other notable bigs this summer, including Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III and Daniel Gafford.

Only time will tell if the 17-time NBA champions can stir things up and make a game-changing move to bolster their frontcourt either with a trade or in free agency.

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