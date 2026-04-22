Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Running Out of Postseason Chances

The postseason has defined LeBron James for most of his career. He is just not sure how many more he has left. He is 41, in his 19th playoff run, and after the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets, he said the quiet part out loud.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared a video clip on X of James speaking to reporters after the win. The quote landed because it was simple and honest.

"I'm living the moment, I guess. I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get to play in the postseason in my career. But, I live for the moment. I live for the postseason."

He then tied it back to the beginning of it all.

"I've been doing this since I was 21. I think my first postseason game was 21. So, 20 years. I know I've missed it a couple of times, but from that moment at 21, that first game, I made my mark. For 20 years, I've been thinking about the postseason, so I don't shy away from it."

“I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get to play in the postseason in my career. So … s—, I live for this moment. I live for the postseason.” - LeBron James pic.twitter.com/Ci91mfyqzu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 22, 2026

In 23 NBA seasons, James has built one of the longest postseason trails in league history. He has played in 19 postseasons, made 10 NBA Finals appearances, and won four championships. He has also been on the wrong side of six Finals. Four titles, six Finals losses, and more playoff games than most players ever dream of.

LeBron James' 2026 Playoff Performance and What Comes Next

The games have said enough. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both sidelined, James put up 19 points and 13 assists in a 107-98 Game 1 win over Houston. In Game 2, he went for 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Lakers won 101-94. At 41, carrying a shorthanded team to a 2-0 series lead is not something many people saw coming.

Which makes the retirement question feel even more complicated. Maverick Carter, James' longtime business partner, said at the Semafor World Economy gathering that James could retire as soon as this month if the Lakers fall to Houston. That window seems to be narrowing, but the conversation is not going anywhere.

Even if the Lakers go deep in the playoffs, nobody really knows what happens after. He could stay in Los Angeles, which still seems like the most likely thing. But Cleveland and Golden State have both been talked about as options, too. The catch with either of those is that James would probably have to play for a lot less money than he makes now.

What is clear from his own words is that he is not here to coast. The Lakers are up 2-0, playing without two stars, and he is the reason why. Wherever the next chapter takes him, he is not treating this like a goodbye lap.

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