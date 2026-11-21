After a close win against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in the NBA Cup, the Los Angeles Lakers are now 2-1 in the tournament and 14-3 on the season, as the storied franchise has exceeded expectations after an offseason roster overhaul.

Before the Lakers faced the Kings, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka made an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet and spoke at length about the new-look roster and what he’s seen with the team almost 20 games into the 2026-27 campaign.

Rob Pelinka: Lakers Will Be ‘Active’ Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline

Pelinka spoke about several different topics, including Luka Doncic’s hot start, JJ Redick’s coaching with nine new players on the roster and Walker Kessler’s impact, but the most interesting part was dropping a hint about his intentions ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 11.

"When the spirit of the group is right out of the gate, you feel it."



Rob Pelinka chats with @geeter3 and @JamesWorthy42 about what makes this team so special following their 13-3 start. pic.twitter.com/PxR6MxtW5L — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 21, 2026

“We always say as GMs, you like to take the first 20 games to really evaluate your roster and maybe see where the holes are,” Pelinka said. “We'll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see.”

One major flaw the Lakers have right now is in the rebounding department, as they lack size off the bench behind Kessler, with Kevon Looney not living up to expectations and having already fallen out of Redick’s rotation.

That said, the Lakers will likely prioritize going after a backup center or a player who can help crash the glass.

Rob Pelinka Thinks Lakers Have a ‘Real Chance to Make a Run’

Along with hinting that the Lakers could make moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Pelinka made it clear that he believes in this team and sees a chance for the squad to make a run in the highly competitive Western Conference.

“We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can,” Pelinka said of the new-look Lakers. “Don't want to get too far over our skis with a hot start because you don't want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it's gone so far has been great, and we hope it continues.”

Pelinka sees a window of opportunity for Doncic and company, meaning things could get very interesting over the next couple of months as they try to find the missing pieces to the championship puzzle to make this Lakers team a legitimate force to be reckoned with in the West come playoff time.

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