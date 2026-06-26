Lakers Sign Virginia Product Jacari White to Summer League Deal

The NBA offseason is in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, with the team being as busy as any in the league, signing undrafted players to help fill out their roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

After selecting guard Cameron Carr out of Baylor University with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the draft, the Lakers didn’t bring in another player despite trading into the second round. Los Angeles acquired the No. 56 overall pick from the Chicago Bulls, but then decided to trade that pick for cash to the Dallas Mavericks.

Once the dust settled on the draft, the Lakers got to work, signing several undrafted players, including AK Okereke (two-way), Peter Suder (two-way), William Kyle III (Exhibit 10), Robert McCray V (Exhibit 10), Robbie Avila (Exhibit 10) and Chase Ross (Exhibit 10).

Lakers Sign Jacari White to Summer League Deal

The Lakers weren’t done there as they have reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Jacari White of the University of Virginia to play on the team’s Summer League squad, according to Dushawn London of 247 Sports.

Virginia guard Jacari White has signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/p05NgkvRXo — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 26, 2026

White spent the first three years of his playing career on the college level with North Dakota State, improving each season, leading toward a breakout year during the 2024-25 campaign, where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

He then transferred to Virginia for 2025-26, where he saw his numbers dip considerably while coming off the bench, going from playing 30.8 minutes a night with the Bison to 17.9 with the Cavaliers. White averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in a reserve role, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.

White will be one of many undrafted players for the Lakers who will be looking to prove their worth to the team and showcase their skills to the rest of the league while in Las Vegas. The star attractions will be Adou Thiero and Carr, but there’s a chance one of those recently signed young players will put on a show at the Thomas & Mack Center.

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