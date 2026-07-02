Lakers Announce NBA Summer League Roster and Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers stole a lot of headlines during the second day of NBA free agency, with the team pulling off a bold trade to acquire elite center Walker Kessler, while also agreeing to deals with three players.

With the bulk of the team’s offseason moves done, at least that appears to be the case, the attention turns to the NBA Summer League, which will get underway in Las Vegas on July 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Lakers Announce NBA Summer League Roster

After making some moves in free agency, the Lakers announced the roster for their Summer League team, which will play in Las Vegas and at the California Classic (starting July 3) in the Bay Area.

The Los Angeles Lakers' 16-man roster for the NBA Summer League and California Classic. | Lakers PR

The star attractions for the Lakers during Summer League and the California Classic will be second-year forward Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr.

Thiero made an impression during the final stretch of the NBA playoffs for the Lakers, as he showed he might be a little further along in his development than expected, while Carr is someone every Lakers fan will want to get a look at after the team traded up in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to get him recently.

Another player of interest will likely be Chris Manon, who played well during his time in the G League last season with the South Bay Lakers. Manon excels on the defensive end of the floor and could be a player who sees time on the NBA level next season as a result of that effort.

Lakers' Summer League Schedule & California Classic Schedule

Along with announcing which 16 players will be on the roster for the NBA Summer League and California Classic, the Lakers dropped a couple of graphics for the schedules for both events.

Lakers' Vegas Summer League schedule, along with the California Classic. First game tips off in two days vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/9SRVZZoAuP — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 1, 2026

Although the Summer League doesn't always showcase the best quality of basketball, it is always an event that gets Las Vegas buzzing, as seemingly everyone comes out to enjoy the festivities from fans, coaches, executives, media members, and current and former players.

Lakers fans from Los Angeles always make their presence known being only a few hours drive or a short plane ride away from the event, especially if there are players like Thiero and Carr they want to see play during what can be a long NBA offseason.

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