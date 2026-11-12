Lakers’ Walker Kessler Joins Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama on Historic NBA List

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Wednesday night, defeating the lowly Milwaukee Bucks, 123-112.

The Lakers were in a bit of a dogfight in the first half, but pulled away in the second half to secure the win. In the process, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves suffered injuries of their own.

Doncic suffered an ankle injury. Fortunately, he said he is fine after exiting in the fourth quarter.

Reaves suffered a left heel injury and left the contest in the third quarter. JJ Redick said it is not an Achilles injury and will undergo imaging on Thursday.

The injuries to the two Laker stars left a bit of a sour taste in their mouths despite grabbing their 11th win of the season and their seventh consecutive.

Walker Kessler Joins Historic NBA List With Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis

On a positive note, Lakers big man Walker Kessler joined Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis on a historic list.

With the eighth rebound he secured against Milwaukee, Kessler reached 2,000 career rebounds, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to record 2,000+ points, 2,000+ rebounds, and 500+ blocks.

Per Lakers: With his eighth rebound tonight at Milwaukee, Walker Kessler reached 2,000 career rebounds, becoming the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to record 2,000+ points, 2,000+ rebounds and 500+ blocks.



Kessler is the third-fastest active player to reach all three… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 12, 2026

Kessler is the third-fastest active player to reach all three marks, trailing Wembanyama and Davis.

The 25-year-old led the Lakers with 11 rebounds along with 10 points, one block and was a +19 on the court.

Lakers Rebounding Has Been a Focal Point Early This Season

Despite reaching a historic milestone Wednesday night, Kessler wasn't entirely satisfied with his rebounding performance.

“I've got to do a lot better job, I'll tell you that,” Kessler said.

"I'm getting the ball. Struck for me too much when I hold the ball low. There's a lot of factors, but I got to do a better job of that. But yeah, it's kind of a game feel. If you feel like you can go up with it, depending on who's around you, if you pass it out, it just kind of depends.

"I mean, you probably get it, being a post player."

This season, Kessler is averaging 10.8 rebounds, which ranks 6th in the NBA.

His best rebounding performance of his season came against the Detroit Pistons, where he recorded 16 boards. Wednesday's contest marked the fourth consecutive game in which he hit double-digit rebounds.

As of Thursday morning, the Lakers have the NBA's best record at 11-2; however, they rank 28th in total rebounds, averaging 50.2 per game.

Rebounding has been an issue for the Lakers through the first 13 games, with Kessler as their only reliable rebounder.

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