Adam Silver Drops Big Hint on Lakers LeBron James Retirement

LeBron James is 41, playing in his 23rd NBA season, and the retirement conversation around him has not slowed down one bit. Now, even the NBA commissioner has something to say about it.

Speaking on WFAN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the James situation directly.

"You know, I want LeBron to play as long as he actually wants to play. I mean, he's not just a 41-year-old player in the league with the most points ever in so many different categories, but he's still playing at an incredibly high level. It's not like he's just sort of out there.... I haven't talked to him since the season ended. I mean, I have every indication that he plans to keep playing next season." Adam Silver

Adam Silver indicates that LeBron James is expected to return next season



​“You know, I want LeBron to play as long as he actually wants to play. I mean, he’s not just a 41-year-old player in the league with the most points ever in so many different categories, but he’s still… pic.twitter.com/wsfHJ9TibI — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 18, 2026

Silver noted he has not spoken to James since the regular season ended, so this is his read on the situation, not a direct confirmation from James himself.

What LeBron James Showed This Season and What Comes Next

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 60 games at 41 years old, even after missing the first 14 games with sciatica. He was the third option behind Luka and Reaves, and still put up those numbers.

Late in the season, both Luka and Reaves went down with injuries. Luka has a hamstring issue, Reaves a Grade 2 oblique strain, and neither is expected to play in the first round against Houston. Just like that, LeBron went from being the third option to the guy the Lakers are leaning on.

His final four games tell you everything you need to know. He went for 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists against Dallas. Then 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists at Golden State. Then 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 12 assists against Phoenix. That is not a player who is done.

The bigger question hanging over all of this is what happens after the playoffs. LeBron is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and sources close to James say he has no interest in a farewell tour, which tells you he is not thinking about walking away quietly.

Reports indicate the $50 million salary range he earned this season is not realistic anymore. The Lakers want to build around Doncic and re-sign Reaves, which limits what they can offer. If he goes to Cleveland or Golden State, insiders say it would likely be at the mid-level exception or even the minimum.

Honestly, a discounted deal with the Lakers might make the most sense for everyone. They showed in March what this trio can do together, going 15-2 with Luka, LeBron, and Reaves all healthy. A full season of that, with a proper roster around them, puts this team in championship conversations.

First things first, though. Game 1 against Houston tips off today, and LeBron James is the one carrying this team.

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