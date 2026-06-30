Lakers Eye Jalen Duren in Free Agency Following LeBron James Departure

LeBron James just closed the book on eight years in purple and gold. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday that James plans to play elsewhere next season, ending speculation that had built for weeks.

That news landed hours before NBA free agency officially opened, and it changes the entire shape of the Lakers' offseason. Roster fit now revolves around Luka Doncic, not James.

One of the clearest needs on Doncic's list is a center who can finish above the rim. Detroit Pistons restricted free agent Jalen Duren fits that description, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin laid out the meeting:

"Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, one of the top restricted free agents this summer, has a pair of meetings with outside teams scheduled for Tuesday, when free agency officially begins. One of the teams is the Los Angeles Lakers, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN."

That interest makes sense given the season Duren just put together. He averaged 19.5 points on 65 percent shooting with 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, earning his first All-Star nod and a spot on the All-NBA third team while helping Detroit finish as the top seed in the East.

The fit with Doncic is easy to see on paper. Duren is an athletic, rim-running lob threat at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, exactly the kind of vertical spacing a guard who thrives on pick and roll wants next to him. He also gives the Lakers the size they have lacked, a big body capable of holding up on the defensive end against the West's deeper frontcourts.

Deandre Ayton remains the Lakers' only true center for now after picking up his $8.1 million option.

Pistons Stance Could Block Lakers' Pursuit of Duren

Jan 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The bigger obstacle has nothing to do with this offer alone. Detroit also holds Duren's Bird rights, giving the Pistons the ability to offer more years and more guaranteed money than any rival team, including the Lakers.

That financial edge hasn't closed the gap. Chris Haynes of NBA TV reported that Duren and the Pistons remain a sizable distance apart in negotiations, which has pushed him to explore a sign-and-trade out of Detroit at the start of free agency.

If the Lakers sign Duren to an offer sheet, Detroit still gets 48 hours to match it. That window would tie up Los Angeles financially while the rest of the roster waits to be addressed, leaving little room to fill out the supporting cast Doncic will need around him.

With Detroit holding firm and Duren looking elsewhere, Sacramento has emerged as the more realistic landing spot. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Kings might be exploring a sign-and-trade centered on Domantas Sabonis.

James leaving clears the path for the Lakers to build fully around Doncic, but landing Duren still runs through Detroit. Tuesday's meeting is a starting point, not a guarantee, and the next 48 hours after any offer will tell the real story.

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