The Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Kobe Bufkin to open a roster spot, and fans had been waiting to see who would fill it with the playoffs just days away. Now they have their answer.

Shams Charania reported the news on X, with agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports confirming the deal to ESPN:

"The Los Angeles Lakers are signing two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. on a new two-year contract, Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the Lakers add guard depth for the playoffs. Smith has averaged 6 points and 40% from 3 this season." Shams Charania

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. on a new two-year contract, Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the Lakers add guard depth for the playoffs. Smith has averaged 6 points and 40% from 3 this season. pic.twitter.com/DTY3TtnsIn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2026

Luka Doncic is out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and traveled to Spain seeking specialized treatment to speed up his recovery. Austin Reaves, the team's second-best player this season at 23.3 points per game, is sidelined with a Grade 2 oblique strain and faces a four-to-six-week timeline. The playoffs begin April 18.

Smith has been part of the Lakers organization all season on a two-way deal, splitting time between the NBA roster and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. The Lakers are now signing him to a new two-year contract, with the playoffs less than a week away.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.