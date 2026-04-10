Three Key Takeaways From Lakers' Dominant Win Over Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers kept their grip on the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a dominant 119–103 victory over the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James led the charge with a near triple-double, while the bench players delivered when it mattered most.

Despite a turnover-heavy night and without two of their main stars, the Lakers seem to have a very tough shot at winning this game. But they had an efficient 61% shotting from the field to pull away comfortably in the end.

LeBron James Carried This Team on His Back

Looking at this game, it was clear that LeBron was everywhere. He was the driving force of the victory.

He scored 26 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep.

LEBRON JAMES IN HIS FIRST TWO GAMES AS A FIRST OPTION 🔥 🔥



- 30 PTS, 9 REB, 15 AST vs. DAL

- 26 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST vs. GSW pic.twitter.com/8xagp6RYfH — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) April 10, 2026

He was the top scorer at halftime with 18 points and helped keep the Lakers focused even when Golden State made a run early in the second quarter.

He also had to leave the game briefly as he was holding his right hand in pain, but came back to the bench, which was a moment that Lakers fans were very nervous about. His 11 assists, some of them done with great vision and precision, demonstrated his importance to the team's offense even this far into the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

LeBron broke a fingernail and limped off the court 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hRH9dly3b5 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 10, 2026

Jake LaRavia and the Role Players Delivered

Jake​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ LaRavia worked quietly one of the best games of his season, posting 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals along with a game-high plus-29 rating.

He was shooting threes, securing rebounds, and on top of that making winning plays on both ends of the court all night.

Coming from the bench, Nick Smith Jr. gave a huge burst of energy, scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three range, including a short sequence of two consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter that further stretched the lead close to win.

Besides that, Deandre Ayton was noticeably more aggressive than the way he has played recently, ending up with 21 points and consistently attacking the paint right from the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌start.

Lakers Shot Their Way Out of a Turnover Problem

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Lakers coughed the ball up 17 times on the night, gifting the Warriors 16 points off those mistakes. In the first half alone, Los Angeles had racked up 11 turnovers, prompting head coach JJ Redick to call an early second-quarter timeout when Golden State went on a 9-0 run to close to within five.

Up next for the Lakers, they will host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena as they look to solidify their fourth seed heading into the postseason.

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