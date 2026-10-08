The Los Angeles Lakers have a few more games to play in the NBA preseason before the team must decide which players will be among the final 15 to make the roster by the deadline for the season-opening matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

Currently, the team has 16 players under guaranteed contracts, along with their two-way players and the two players invited to training camp.

That number needs to be cut to 15, meaning someone on the squad has to go, either by being waived or traded in a scenario where the Lakers give up two players to bring back one, which general manager Rob Pelinka has hinted at doing before the deadline.

Robert Horry Believes Jarred Vanderbilt & Dalton Knecht Are Done in LA

During his Big Shot Bob Podcast, seven-time NBA champion and Lakers legend Robert Horry said he believes the writing is on the wall for Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht in Los Angeles.

“I hate to say this, I love Vando. You can just tell in the body language,” Horry said. “He knows his time is coming. And then you look at Dalton Knecht. He’s just such a deer in headlights. He’s clueless to what’s going on, but it’s going to be really interesting to see what they can do. It’s probably going to be some type of package where you move Dalton and Vando and get a guard in.”

Midway through the preseason, the Lakers have a few players on the roster bubble, with Knecht and Vanderbilt being two names that have come up frequently, along with Bronny James and Jaden Hardy.

Horry: Lakers Need ‘Another Big’ Because Kevon Looney ‘Looking Old’

Although Horry initially said the Lakers needed another ball-handling guard, he also said the Lakers need another big man, as he thinks veteran newcomer Kevon Looney is “looking old” heading into his first season in Los Angeles.

“That’s the one thing they’re missing,” Horry said. “Another guard that can handle the rock or a big. … Watching [Kevon] Looney play, he’s looking old. I don’t know if he can make it 82 (games). I hope he can because he can do a lot of things that don’t show up in the stats. They’re going to need another big.”

At this point, it seems like the Lakers would prioritize bringing in a big man rather than going small with another guard. The team lacks depth in the frontcourt, with Looney being the only legitimate center behind Walker Kessler.

With the lack of depth at center, it’s no brainer that the Lakers brass will try to add to the frontcourt before the start of the season, especially with Kessler and Looney playing a combined 26 games last season due to injuries.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the Lakers potentially trying to trade for Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, but it remains to be seen if there’s any real traction on that front or even if Chicago likes what Los Angeles is selling, whether it be Dalton and Knecht or another two-player trade package.

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