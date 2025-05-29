Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Orlando Magic Acquiring All-Star Center
Parity in the NBA is providing an opportunity for the Orlando Magic to enter championship contention. This offseason is being dubbed "the most craziest ever," according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania. Therefore, a significant move by the front office will elevate Orlando to become one of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference.
A new trade idea proposed by ClutchPoints has the Magic acquiring Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal.
Magic receive: Kristaps Porzingis
Celtics receive: Caleb Houstan, Mo Wagner, 2025 second-round pick (via Boston from Orlando)
Pistons receive: Cory Joseph, Gary Harris, Goga Bitadze, 2025 second-round pick (via Orlando)
Ranking last in 3-point offense, Orlando needs a serious perimeter upgrade if the franchise hopes to take the next step. Last season, Porzingis shot a career-high 41.2 percent from deep. Averaging 19.5 points, he becomes a legitimate scoring option for an anemic offense.
With a decade of experience and a championship ring, the former All-Star adds veteran leadership and playoff poise to a young Orlando core trying to advance beyond the first round. The most significant concern is Porzingis' health.
Last season, the 29-year-old was limited to 42 games. The Magic's roster was ravaged by injuries, derailing what had been a promising season. However, the contributions Porzingis brings when healthy are invaluable.
By losing Wagner and Bitadze, the organization is sacrificing more front-court depth than it is gaining, Regardless, a clear talent upgrade is evident.
