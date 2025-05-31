Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Catches Attention Of Orlando Magic
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two of the hottest names in professional basketball. Both have elevated women's hoops dating to their collegiate days. A recent game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky saw Clark and Reese get into a scuffle, further fanning the flames of a longstanding rivalry.
Appearing on Fox News, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Issac commented on the contentious relationship between Clark and Reese.
"I think it's truly great for basketball. Obviously, the reason it's being pitted like this is because it's great for TV. It sells tickets," Isaac said. "I think it's been amazing for women's sports. Because of the "rivalry, because of Angel Reese, because of Caitlin Clark… [there's been an uptick in the] interest in women's basketball that wasn't completely there before. I'm happy for that. I want to see it play out. I want to see them continue to grow their careers and be the best female basketball players they can be."
Last season, Clark won the Rookie of the Year award. In 44 games, she is averaging 19.2 points. Reese is averaging 13 points in 39 games, and last season set the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double.
The aforementioned contest between the Fever and Sky drew as many as 3.1 million viewers, breaking a 25-year record for the league's TV ratings.
Recently, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was spotted celebrating Reese's 23rd birthday party.
