Orlando Magic May Part Ways With Veteran Shooting Guard

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Gary Harris' time in an Orlando Magic uniform may be coming to an end.

The Magic acquired the 6-foot-4 shooting guard in a trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets in 2021. Last offseason, Harris and Orlando agreed to a two-year, $15 million extension.

Harris has been a perimeter presence during his time in Orlando. In 2022-23, he recorded the best 3-point shooting of his career, converting 43.1 percent of his looks in the 48 games he played.

However, with the emergence of Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, Harris' role has been diminished. He played just 48 games last season with a career-low three starts.

"It was a different role for me, just having less of a role," Harris said.

Harris' 3-point shooting has also declined in the last two seasons. The Magic desperately need consistency on the perimeter, and Harris shot 35.6 percent from three last season, his lowest mark since joining the team.

Harris has a club option tied to the second year of his contract and carries a cap hit of $7,500,000. Orlando's front office has until June 29 to decide on picking up the second year of his deal.

"It's been great to be a part of what we've been building here in this city, but you know how the league is," Harris said. "All I can do is control what I can, continue to put the work in, stay ready for whatever the future may hold."

Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com.

