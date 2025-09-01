Orlando Magic Acquire Frontcourt Playoff Firepower In Proposed Trade
The Orlando Magic have one of the most talented young cores in the league. As the franchise looks to make a championship push this season, there is an important aspect that the team lacks: playoff experience. Despite recent back-to-back appearances, they have failed to surpass the first round.
Newcomers Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones have found some success in the playoffs during their time with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, they arguably fell short of expectations after suffering back-to-back second-round exits in 2022 and 2023, also having the second-best record in the Western Conference in both years.
The Magic have the pieces to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, but experience could be the difference that gets them over the hump. All-Star forward Paolo Banchero has proven to rise in the playoffs, but one man can only take a team so far. Franz Wagner had a career year last season; however, his three-point shooting regression has only limited the Magic's offense.
We are about a month away from training camp, which leaves plenty of time for teams to evaluate their rosters and still complete last-minute trades before the new season begins.
The Indiana Pacers are coming off their first Finals appearance since 2000, when Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was on the roster. They left the series in heartbreak fashion, not only falling short of claiming the Larry O'Brien trophy, but also All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury. He's ruled out for the upcoming season. It will likely be a gap year for the Pacers, especially after the departure of homegrown star Myles Turner.
The organization claimed they were willing to do whatever it took to re-sign the veteran big man. However, reports suggest otherwise, that the Pacers presented lowball offers to Turner. When a team loses a big piece of what led to their success, it's difficult to replicate and could lead to a roster blowup. Also, as talented as Haliburton is, there is no guarantee he can return as the same player.
The Pacers could decide to commence a fire sale in hopes of competing for a championship, but with a different look. The Magic would be able to take advantage and acquire pieces to boost their chances of coming out of the Eastern Conference. Here is what the potential deal looks like:
Magic receive: Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin
Pacers receive: Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, Jett Howard, a 2027 first-round pick and 2029 second-round pick (both Orlando's own)
Nesmith and Toppin were important pieces in the Pacers' recent playoff success. Both are tremendous defenders, which would fit the Magic's system, and have grown into reliable three-point shooters. They'd also provide a massive spark off the bench with their athleticism and shot-making.
Last season, Nesmith averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and shot 50.7 percent from the field, 43.1 percent from three-point range in 45 games played. Toppin averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds, and shot 52.9 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range in 79 games played.
It would be a strong move for the Magic, but the addition of deep playoff experience could help them reach the "Promised Land" once again, and this time, come out victorious.
